Diageo (LON:DGE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3,358.50

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,358.50 ($41.50) and last traded at GBX 3,362.50 ($41.55), with a volume of 273769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,402.50 ($42.05).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DGE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.03) to GBX 4,890 ($60.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($51.90) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.61) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($48.81) target price on Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,985.71 ($49.25).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2,167.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,615.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,624.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Diageo

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,624 ($44.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.72 ($10,210.97). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 468 shares of company stock worth $1,668,844. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.