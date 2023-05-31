Diageo (LON:DGE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3,358.50

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,358.50 ($41.50) and last traded at GBX 3,362.50 ($41.55), with a volume of 273769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,402.50 ($42.05).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on DGE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.03) to GBX 4,890 ($60.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($51.90) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.61) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($48.81) target price on Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,985.71 ($49.25).
Diageo Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2,167.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,615.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,624.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Read More
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.