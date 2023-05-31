Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Robert M. Deutschman Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,229.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 3.1 %

Digital Turbine stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.91 million, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.47. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 365,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 104.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,480,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,015,000 after buying an additional 267,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Mkm downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

