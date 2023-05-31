Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,257,493 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 313.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257,493 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.02% of Teladoc Health worth $39,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $641,317.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $641,317.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,801 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $45,673.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,167.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,643 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

