Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 131,656 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Block worth $41,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 299.9% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 59.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 24.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,777,000 after purchasing an additional 574,630 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.21. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $140,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,986,077.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,716 shares of company stock valued at $19,781,854. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.03.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

