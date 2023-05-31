Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 30,763 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.79% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $40,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAC opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.