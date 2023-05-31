Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 31,918 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,918 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Bath & Body Works worth $39,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 726,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,899,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

