Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 3,868 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Repligen worth $39,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $173.34 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.65 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.98 and its 200 day moving average is $172.60.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.18 per share, with a total value of $78,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $251,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

