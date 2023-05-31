Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 59,858 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,858 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.10% of Weatherford International worth $39,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 274.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 469,941 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 1,567.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 384,789 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,869,000 after purchasing an additional 376,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 108.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 305,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International stock opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,398.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFRD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

