Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 6,532 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.99% of Johnson Outdoors worth $40,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 15,650.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

JOUT opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 28.51%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

