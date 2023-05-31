Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 65,425 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,425 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.02% of Wingstop worth $42,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wingstop by 72.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,593. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $201.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $223.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.02.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

