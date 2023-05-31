Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 743,894 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,319,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,894 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.02% of Sunnova Energy International worth $41,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $158,116. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

