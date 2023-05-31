Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,684 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $43,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

