Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 119,585 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,988,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,585 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.96% of Varex Imaging worth $40,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging Trading Up 0.6 %

Varex Imaging stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $883.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $199,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,598 shares in the company, valued at $253,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VREX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.