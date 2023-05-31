Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 165,138 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,308,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 165,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.22% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $42,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRX opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,198,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,151 shares of company stock worth $3,974,706. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

