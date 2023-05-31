Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 175,970 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,619,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175,970 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.29% of Chegg worth $40,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Chegg by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Chegg by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Chegg by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

