Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 415,611 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,178,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,611 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.82% of Western Union worth $43,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 7,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WU shares. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.