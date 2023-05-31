Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 73,189 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,229,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,189 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.72% of Energizer worth $41,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 207.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Energizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Energizer by 11.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 85.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENR. Barclays raised their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.30 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 93.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.34%.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.