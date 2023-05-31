Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.45% of Vermilion Energy worth $41,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 837.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,494,000 after buying an additional 1,640,088 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after buying an additional 766,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.22.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $620.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0734 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Featured Stories

