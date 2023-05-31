Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 74,370 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Restaurant Brands International worth $40,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,444,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages recently commented on QSR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

NYSE QSR opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $74.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also

