Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Axon Enterprise worth $39,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $193.16 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $83.01 and a one year high of $229.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 102.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,907,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,166,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,250 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 and sold 101,303 shares worth $21,945,534. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

