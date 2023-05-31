Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,192,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.55% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $40,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 29.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 86,424 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rayonier Advanced Materials

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Lisa M. Palumbo bought 10,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,068.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,817.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Palumbo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,068.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 99,195 shares of company stock valued at $440,051. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 9.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 3.12. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of high purity cellulose, paperboard, and high-yield pulp products. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The High Purity Cellulose segment manufactures and markets high purity cellulose, which is sold as either cellulose specialties or commodity products in the U.S., Canada, and France.

Featured Stories

