Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.69 Million Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,722,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.53% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $39,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBSW. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth $20,628,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 124.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,894,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,646 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 866,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after purchasing an additional 552,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBSW opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of platinum group materials. It operates through the following segments: US PGM, SA PGM, and US Gold. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

