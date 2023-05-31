Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40.11 Million Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.70% of Malibu Boats worth $40,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Trading Down 0.5 %

MBUU opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Malibu Boats

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.