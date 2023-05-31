Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $41.64 Million Stock Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,834 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.40% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $41,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 38,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insider Activity

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,204.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,384.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $545.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

