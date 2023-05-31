Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $41.90 Million Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,344,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.70% of CEMEX worth $41,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,720,000 after buying an additional 173,514 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,481,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,652,000 after purchasing an additional 564,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 28.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,490 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,576,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 90,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,486,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after buying an additional 259,849 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

