Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $42.36 Million Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,858 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.94% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $42,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CORT. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 99,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CORT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

