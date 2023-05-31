Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $42.50 Million Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,207,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,075 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.60% of Innoviva worth $42,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,253,000 after purchasing an additional 92,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Innoviva by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,470,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 26.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,838,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 388,755 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 63,256 shares during the last quarter.

Innoviva Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ INVA opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.31 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.36% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Insider Activity at Innoviva

In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 290,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,578,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,904,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,195,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 290,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,578,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,904,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,195,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pavel Raifeld acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,515.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 513,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,410. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Innoviva

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Featured Stories

