Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $42.50 Million Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,207,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,075 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.60% of Innoviva worth $42,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,253,000 after purchasing an additional 92,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Innoviva by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,470,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 26.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,838,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 388,755 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 63,256 shares during the last quarter.
Innoviva Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ INVA opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 7.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.
Insider Activity at Innoviva
In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 290,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,578,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,904,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,195,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 290,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,578,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,904,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,195,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pavel Raifeld acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,515.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 513,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,410. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
