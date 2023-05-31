Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $42.92 Million Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.53% of Commvault Systems worth $42,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $70.07. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.68, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,108,054.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,216,798.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,108,054.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,216,798.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,713. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

