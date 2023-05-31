Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $43.76 Million Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.00% of WD-40 worth $43,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1,370.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $99,926.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,729.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WD-40 news, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev bought 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,113.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $269,515.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $99,926.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,729.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 950 shares of company stock valued at $170,126 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WD-40 Trading Up 0.6 %

WDFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $191.62 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $209.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

See Also

