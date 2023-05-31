Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 873,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.75% of Alarm.com worth $43,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Alarm.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Alarm.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 236,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $3,200,831.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $237,626.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $3,200,831.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,510 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,091 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Alarm.com stock opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $78.99.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Stories

