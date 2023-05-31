Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.97% of Cable One worth $40,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total value of $216,305.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $620.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $679.86 and a 200 day moving average of $710.52. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $609.85 and a twelve month high of $1,464.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). The firm had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Cable One’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.38%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,104.29.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

