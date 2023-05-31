Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Tyler Technologies worth $40,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $397.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.80.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.38.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,803 shares of company stock valued at $9,457,625 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

