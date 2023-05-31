Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,867,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,621 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $39,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,881,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,371 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $11,251,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.81 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Further Reading

