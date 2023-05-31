Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,971 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.08% of Cactus worth $41,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 286.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 48.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of WHD opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Cactus Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.