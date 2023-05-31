Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 39,748 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,748 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $42,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $115.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $3.2237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.29%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 60.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

