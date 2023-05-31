Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 5,686 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Align Technology worth $41,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 36,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 88,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $284.95 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CICC Research began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

