Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 73,763 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73,763 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.80% of Universal Display worth $41,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,847,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 513,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,512,000 after purchasing an additional 140,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 40.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 139,566 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $153.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.05. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $157.50.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.90.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

