Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Black Knight worth $43,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 7.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Black Knight by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Black Knight by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,417,000 after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1,036.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 53,209 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of BKI opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $70.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

