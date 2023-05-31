Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.50% of Mercantile Bank worth $39,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 652.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 22.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 11.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,218.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MBWM opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $426.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBWM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

