Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,544,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 345,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $40,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 319.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corporate Office Properties Trust

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

OFC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.