Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254,457 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.36% of Highwoods Properties worth $40,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $39.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.45%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

