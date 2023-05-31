Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 103,504 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,272,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,504 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.44% of NextGen Healthcare worth $42,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NXGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

