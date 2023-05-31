Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,321 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.41% of ModivCare worth $43,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MODV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after acquiring an additional 148,191 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 365.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 64,210 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ModivCare by 93.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ModivCare by 112.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,507 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $121.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $5,726,277.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,507,340 shares in the company, valued at $79,813,653. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 219,630 shares of company stock worth $12,505,178 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

