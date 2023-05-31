Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,863 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,863 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $41,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:TNL opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $300,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,508.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $300,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,508.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $477,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.