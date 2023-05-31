Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 305,250 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 305,250 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.51% of Oceaneering International worth $44,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,695,000 after purchasing an additional 151,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 161,414 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 293.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,386 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,012,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,684,000 after purchasing an additional 139,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,968,000 after purchasing an additional 48,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:OII opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $536.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,185.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $167,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,054 shares of company stock worth $1,129,283. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Stories

