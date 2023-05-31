Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,041 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.32% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $43,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

NYSE:NSA opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

