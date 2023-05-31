Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,546 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of Wolfspeed worth $41,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 381.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after buying an additional 889,032 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth about $48,325,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth about $40,827,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 621,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,191,000 after purchasing an additional 353,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $21,565,000.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.29.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

