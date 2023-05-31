Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 367,971 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.24% of G-III Apparel Group worth $40,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 30,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $777.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $28.12.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

