Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.95% of Nabors Industries worth $42,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
Nabors Industries Stock Down 4.1 %
Nabors Industries stock opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.76. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $84.64 and a twelve month high of $193.88.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
