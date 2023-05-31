Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Donaldson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

